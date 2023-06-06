ADVERTISEMENT

Small gold pieces found at Vembakottai archeaological excavation site

June 06, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology has unearthed two pieces of gold in the second phase of excavation at Vembakottai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

The gold objects were found at a depth of 1.15 m to 1.59 m. While one gold piece is in a conical shape, the other one is rectangular.

“The conical piece measuring 4.3 mm long with a diameter of 6.2 mm weighs 2.2 gram. It looks like a half-made gold earring. The other piece appears to be waste out of the ornament that was being made,” said Pon Baskar, Director, Vembakottai Archaeological Excavation Site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials found a gold earring here in the first phase of excavation carried out in 2022.

Among the artefacts found in the second phase are an ivory dice, a terracotta smoking pipe, an earring and a stone weighing unit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US