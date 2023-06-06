HamberMenu
Small gold pieces found at Vembakottai archeaological excavation site

June 06, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology has unearthed two pieces of gold in the second phase of excavation at Vembakottai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

The gold objects were found at a depth of 1.15 m to 1.59 m. While one gold piece is in a conical shape, the other one is rectangular.

“The conical piece measuring 4.3 mm long with a diameter of 6.2 mm weighs 2.2 gram. It looks like a half-made gold earring. The other piece appears to be waste out of the ornament that was being made,” said Pon Baskar, Director, Vembakottai Archaeological Excavation Site.

The officials found a gold earring here in the first phase of excavation carried out in 2022.

Among the artefacts found in the second phase are an ivory dice, a terracotta smoking pipe, an earring and a stone weighing unit.

