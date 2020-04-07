Small fishermen urge government to let them fish

RAMESWARAM

Appealing to the government to allow small fishermen in the coastal region to go out fishing, CITU district secretary M. Karunamoorthy has said that it would bring in big relief as thousands of fisherfolk here experienced hardships due to COVID-19 lockdown.

There were 130 fishing villages in the district spread across Thangachimadam, Pamban and other surrounding hamlets. Close to 50,000 men and women were directly dependent on the fishing industry. Another 50,000 people benefited through the industry indirectly such as selling the produce, transporting the fish from one end to another and so on.

With the curfew in place, the fishermen have been remaining indoors since March 24, he said. Appreciating the governments and the civic authorities on the steps taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Karunamoorthy, however, pointed out a flaw pertaining to the bc fishing community.

When Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar had announced that like vegetables and milk, fish would also be permitted to be sold in markets, what prompted the officials from not giving permission, he asked and said that under the pretext of social distancing, the fisherfolk have been asked not to venture into the sea.

The small and marginal fishermen ventured into the sea less than one nautical mile in their boats. The catch would be sold in local markets,which would help the fishermen community to remain independent economically. “We can strictly follow social distancing both in the sea and off the sea,” he said.

By forcibly making the fishermen stay indoors, the issues of running the family has become a big question mark and poverty was at its peak. “Where will the fishermen go to buy essential commodities,” he asked.

The government, which gives a paltry sum of ₹5000 to the fishermen during the annual ban period to allow production, should consider giving ₹10,000 now in the COVID-19 pandemic situation to every individual.

He further said that the ban period to facilitate fish production starts during April and goes on till mid-May. With the situation is not very conducive now for the fishermen to venture out of their dwellings, it would be timely for the government to help by giving relief immediately, he suggested.

P. Sesu Raja, a mechanised boat fishermen association leader, said that the government can consider reducing the 45-day ban period as fishermen had not ventured into the sea since March 24.

Antony, a fisherman in Thangachimadam said that drinking water had become very scarce in the villages. “We have to pay ₹ 50 or ₹60 per can of 25 litres as other sources are not good for health. With literally no cash in hand, the future remains bleak. The government should immediately look into our plight and help pull us out of the economic crisis,” he urged.

A senior official in the Fisheries Department in Chennai who spoke to The Hindu over telephone on Tuesday, conveyed that more than allowing the fishermen into the sea, saving their lives from the prevailing pandemic was being accorded top priority.

The COVID-19 pandemic was threatening the society in a big way that if fishermen were permitted to go in groups, it would defeat the objective of social distancing. The government would consider their plea to reduce the ban period and examine the modalities as to when to venture into the sea for fishing, he assured.