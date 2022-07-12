Slow-paced UGD works, bad roads plague Anaiyur residents

People also demand bus services to Tirumangalam and Mattuthavani

A total of 81 petitions, mostly related to water tax, vacant plot tax and property tax, were submitted at the weekly grievance redress meet at the Corporation’s east zonal office here, presided over by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and East Zone Chairperson S. Vasuki were also present.

Many people said the most important issue causing trouble to them other than those mentioned in the petitions was the bad condition of roads due to the snail-paced work for laying underground drainage lines, which had been dragging for more than a year.

“The innumerable bumps and irregular road surface on the 3-km stretch from Officer’s Town (ward 3) to All India Radio Station at Koodal Nagar take a toll on vehicle users’ health,” said V. Rathnam, secretary, Anaiyur Officer’s Town Residents Welfare Association.

Encroachments by a few commercial establishments, even by a house owner, in Officer’s Town First Street was another issue. Five petitions had been submitted in this regard, he said.

Another resident of the area demanded speeding up of road-laying work before the start of the rainy season and clearing of mud accumulated on both the sides of the road.

R. Ramachandran, residing near Anaiyur bus stand, complained of the limited number of buses to Periyar bus stand, which forced people to rely on share autorickshaws and minibuses.

He urged authorities to launch bus services from Anaiyur to Tirumangalam and Mattuthavani.

“Earlier there were many services like 25F, plying from Periyar bus stand to Anaiyur through Alangulam, 25A, from Anna bus stand to Anaiyur, C3 and C4. But they were stopped. Now, only service number 8 is plying from Anaiyur to Periyar bus stand, and that too is a low-floor, high fare bus,” said Mr. Rathnam.

Mr. Ramachandran said the Urban Primary Health Centre in the area should function at night too as for any emergencies, people had to go to Government Rajaji Hospital or private hospitals.

Later, the Mayor and the Commissioner inspected ongoing developmental works across East Zone, including road-laying works taken up at a cost of ₹1.32 crore on P.S.L.N Main Road (ward 19), deepening of Silayaneri oorani in Sanjeevi Nagar (ward 5) at a cost of ₹20 lakh, and laying of underground drainage lines at a cost of ₹1.16 crore on Kosakulam Pattimedu Main Road (ward 4).