Slow pace of UGD work tests the patience of Railar Nagar residents

February 26, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Owing to slow pace of executing underground drainage system in various parts of the city, residents are burdened with using bumpy, dusty and unmotorable roads. A case in point is the ordeal faced by residents of Anjal Nagar and Railar Nagar in Zone II of Madurai Corporation.

S. Sundari of Anjal Nagar said the roads have been repeatedly dug for laying UGD pipes and the water pipeline was also damaged in the process 15 days ago. “The officials are yet to rectify it and we only depend on borewell water. Private water tankers hesitate to come in since their wheels are bound to get stuck in the slushy roads,” she said, adding that she is confined to her house fearing falls.

A meek stick to indicate an open manhole and dotted iron rods poking out make the road dangerous here.

V. Rajkumar, a milkman who simply cannot skip delivering milk twice a day to his customers, said the ride has been risky every day. “Despite meeting officials to expedite the work or to at least level up the muddy road, no action has been taken,” he said. The roads in Railar Nagar are so rough with poky stones that it is a back-breaking ride resulting in frequent accidents, said S. Palanivelu, another resident.

S. Anand, a resident of Periyar Nagar, said the UGD work was going on for a year and there seemed no end to the work.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner SImranjeet Singh Kahlon said that a team would be deployed to rectify the broken pipeline at the earliest. He added the works are being expedited and officials have been instructed to take up drinking water line repairs immediately on sustaining damage due to UGD work.