Slight fall in Madurai’s daily count, but it’s still above 40-mark

Tirunelveli district records one COVID-19-related fatality

Madurai reported 41 fresh COVID-19 cases, with which the district’s tally of cases rose to 19,136 on Tuesday. There were 27 discharges from hospitals. The district had registered 46 cases on Monday.

Thirty people tested positive in Kanniyakumari, which saw its total case count go up to 15,288. After 22 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 257 active cases.

With 24 new cases, Thoothukudi’s tally moved up to 15,375, with 357 active cases. The district marked 30 discharges.

The number of active cases in Tirunelveli went up to 255 as the district reported 21 fresh cases on Tuesday. Consequently, the district’s infection tally rose to 14,475. With one more fatality, the district’s death toll reached 210.

Virudhunagar recorded 19 new cases, which took the total number of positive cases in the district up to 15,601. With five more patients having been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 93. The death toll remains at 222.

With the addition of 18 cases, Dindigul’s case count moved up to 9,964. Hospitals in the district discharged nine people.

Sivaganga too registered 18 new cases, which pushed its tally up to 6,072. There were 12 discharges in the district.

Theni reported 16 fresh cases to have a total case count of 16,385. The district marked the discharge of eight people.

Tenkasi’s infection tally rose to 7,901, with 69 active cases, as eight people tested positive and six others were discharged from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram added three fresh cases to its tally, which now stands at 6,092. Nine people were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery.