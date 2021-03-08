Madurai

Slew of activities at GRH to create awareness of glaucoma

Nursing, undergraduate and postgraduate students of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) participated in a rally within the hospital premises on Monday to create awareness of glaucoma as part of World Glaucoma Week celebration.

District Blindness Control Society and the GRH has planned a range of activities throughout the week. On Monday, the participants distributed pamphlets to create awareness of glaucoma. Head of the Department of Ophthalmology U. Vijaya Shanmugam said an exhibition to create awareness of glaucoma, screening for media and health professionals and sanitary workers had been planned.

Glaucoma damaged the optic nerve and affected the vision of the eye. Glaucoma was often caused by an abnormally high pressure in the eye. “It causes loss of vision which is irreversible. So people must have regular eye check-ups,” he said.

Dr. Vijaya Shanmugam said a separate clinic had been set up at GRH to screen glaucoma. “Medicines to treat glaucoma are available at GRH. Surgery can also be performed under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” he added.

