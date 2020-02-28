Slain SSI’s daughter gets govt. job

NAGERCOIL

The State government has given employment to the daughter of slain Special Sub-Inspector of Police Y. Wilson on compassionate grounds.

Kanniyakumari Collector Prashant M. Wadnere on Friday handed over the appointment order to Rinija, who has been appointed as ‘Junior Assistant’ in Revenue Department. After Wilson was gunned down by suspected Islamist radicals when he was on duty at Kaliyakkavilai check-post on January 8, the State government, besides giving an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore to the family of the deceased, had announced that one of its members would be given employment.

The Collector handed over the appointment order to Ms. Rinija in the presence of Superintendent of Police N. Shreenath, District Revenue Officer Revathi, Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector Sharanya and Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi N. Thalavai Sundararam.