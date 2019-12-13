Skit, flash mob to create awareness of gender equality

MADURAI

In a novel attempt, the students of Lady Doak College (LDC) and The Madura College, performed a flash mob and skit to create awareness of gender equality, at Vishaal De Mal here on Friday.

The events were organised by Women’s Study Circle of the LDC as part of ‘16 days of activism against gender-based violence’, an annual campaign carried out worldwide from November 25 to December 10.

First, the students enacted a skit to create awareness of the stigma associated with sexual harassment. “There is a set of stereotypes and judgments associated with sexual harassment. Capital punishment is not the ultimate solution, and there is a need for change in the mindset of people to address the issue of sexual harassment,” said M.A. Logitha, a student of the LDC.

The group wanted to create awareness of the idea of gender equity, said T. Bharathkumar, a student of The Madura College. “The nature of work for men and women has been pre-defined and this needs to be changed,” he said.

Later, a group of girls performed a flash mob to focus on the importance of women being confident. The enthralled shoppers cheered the students.

Ann Nirmala, coordinator, Centre for Women’s Studies, said the students had earlier participated in a five-day workshop on gender equality. “The ideas related to the skit and the flash mob were generated by the students during the workshop. We are also planning to perform the skit in colleges across the city to create awareness,” she added.