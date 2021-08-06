MADURAI

A skill training programme for vocational rehabilitation of restored persons with mental disabilities was inaugurated on Friday at M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Reseach Foundation's Home at Bodhi near Alagar Koil.

The training programme will be given on DTP and mobile services in collaboration with Allwin Technical Institute and SR Software, Madurai. It was launched in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Erwadi victims.

The participants will undergo a 70-hour course that will help them to be self-employed at the end of the programme. The training sessions will be conducted thrice a week. The DTP training will be covered in 14 days, for which 17 members enrolled on Friday. Another 15 persons joined the 10-day mobile service programme. Both include theory and practical classes by field experts. The programme is aimed at helping the individuals to be independent.

A written examination will be conducted at the end of the training session and all participants will get a certificate of appreciation, according to C. Muniyaswamy, senior social worker of the Trust.

The Executive Director R. Rajkumari recalled the services extended across Tamil Nadu, especially after the Erwadi tragedy, to help those with mental health problems. "We have to constantly innovate and provide need-based skill training," she said on the occasion.