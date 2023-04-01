Skill training centre for widows inaugurated

April 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The district administration, with funding from NABARD, has established a training centre at Kaayalpattinam under the sustainable skill development programme to train widows and women from poor families in different business ventures.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi inaugurated the centre on Saturday.

The move came after Collector K. Senthil Raj received at least 50 applications from widows, seeking either jobs or assistance for starting business ventures, at the weekly grievance redress meet at the Collectorate on Mondays.

“Providing the women with specific skill training and bank linkage for self-employment will help them find permanent livelihood. Hence, we started the training centre with NABARD funding of ₹15 lakh,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.

As of now, 25 women trainees will be trained in each batch for 35 days and the district administration has planned to organise six batches in skills, including aari embroidery work, computerised accounting tally, food processing and mushroom cultivation, through a non-governmental organisation.

The training modules will be made available in different blocks of the district in due course so that the widows willing to start their own ventures can get trained at a centre near their place. In the next phase, the training sessions will be organised at Ottapidaaram, Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti, Sattankulam and Vilaathikulam.

“More importantly, the trainees will also get a stipend throughout their training so that their day-to-day wages will not be be affected. Also, this will ensure their continuous attendance for the training programme. At the end of the programme, bank linkage and loan with subsidy will be provided for self-employment, both individually and collectively as a group,” he said.

The training centre has been built at Kaayalpattinam on an outlay of ₹1.40 crore, with ₹84 lakh from the Centre and ₹56 lakh from the State Government, under PMJVK scheme. The training centre with a plinth area of 5,617 square feet has a hall with a stage, dining hall, kitchen, store room, four rooms with toilets, office and toilets for men and women..