Skill development will be given priority: new VC

Staff Reporter
August 22, 2022 22:05 IST

G. Ravi

B Tilak Chandar

SIVAGANGA

Skill development will be given priority and measures will be taken to improve the skill development centre at Alagappa University, said Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi on Monday.

He assumed office as the 11th Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, Karaikudi.

He told reporters that the aim was to ensure a clean, transparent and inclusive administration and achieve new heights. The focus would be on overall development of the university.

He said NAAC had awarded the university with 3.64 CGPA. The goal was to better and achieve a score of at least 3.8 in the next accreditation. Steps would be taken to strengthen the financial status of the university.

Focus will be on introducing new online programmes and strengthening collaborative and research based programmes. Through these courses, the university aims to attract international students.

Introduction of new subjects like artificial intelligence and data science would be considered in order to improve the overall student strength. Steps were being taken to conduct the convocation as early as possible, he said. 

Issues pertaining to the affiliate colleges would be looked into by the college development council.

Syndicate members Swaminathan, Sankaranarayanan, Karuppuchamy, Gunasekaran, Registrar in-charge Rajamohan, Controller of Examination in-charge Kannapiran, Finance Officer Pandian, Deans and Professors were present at the event.

Mr. Ravi has over 27 years of teaching and research experience. He has seven years of administrative experience. He has served as Dean, Industry and Consultancy and also as the Head of the Department of Physics at Alagappa university.

