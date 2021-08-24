Skill development programme for students

Madurai

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation has invited applications from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students for a skill development training programme in the district for the year 2021-22.

The training period will be between 1 and 6 months. Students can register for the programmes at www.training.tahdco.com. Free bus passes will also be provided.

At the end of the programme, SCVT or SSC certificates will be given and their opportunities for employment in private sector will widen.

Those who have already undertaken the training can register under http://tahdco.application.com to get benefits for their business, under Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) and Self Employment Programme for Youth (SEPY). Loans at a subsidized rate will be provided for the same, said a release.