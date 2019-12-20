Skill development programme for conservancy workers begins

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inaugurated a five-day skill development programme for conservancy workers, jointly organised by National Skill Development Corporation, Madurai Corporation and Non-Conventional and Rural Development (NERD) Society, here on Thursday.

Over 100 conservancy workers took part in this programme. While addressing the workers, Mr. Visakan hailed the efforts of the workers in keeping Madurai clean.

During the programme, the workers will also be sensitised on collection, segregation, and management of waste from households to produce manure.

The workers will also be sensitised to the importance of wearing safety gear and precautions to be taken during work.

The workers will also be elaborated on the loan schemes offered by National Commission for Safai Karamcharis. “The Commission is offering subsidised loans with an interest rate of 4% to conservancy workers for procuring machinery that will make their work easy. For women, loans are offered at an interest rate of a meagre 1%. So, conservancy workers must utilise such schemes,” said Mr. Visakan.

He also distributed information brochures and safety equipment to the workers.

Director of NERD Society S. Nagaraj, Assistant City Health Officer S. Vinoth Raja and Sanitary Officer Rajkannan participated in the programme.