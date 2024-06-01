Skating rally on drug awareness taken out

Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurated the drug awareness rally from M.G.R. racecourse stadium here on Saturday.

The 15-km-long awareness rally was organised by Madurai city Prohibition Enforcement Wing along with Madurai District Skating Association to educate common public on the ill-effects of consuming all forms of drugs.

The skating rally participated mostly by children was started from the M.G.R stadium and through Natham Road reached Yadava College at Thirupalai and then returned to the stadium in the same route.

About 350 participants at the event took an oath against consumption of drugs.