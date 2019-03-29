Skaters shine at Special Olympics

MADURAI

For Bala and Hannah, residents of Madurai's Anbagam, the month of March has been special. “We travelled to Abu Dhabi and won gold and silver medals in roller skating at the Special Olympics World Games 2019,” says Hannah, displaying her medal.

Bala clinched the gold in the 300-metre Roller Skating Championship on March 17 by completing the race in 51.15 seconds. Hannah secured the second position in the 100 metres Roller Skating Tournament in 19.18 seconds on March 15. Both athletes took part in at least two other events. They are looking to secure more wins the following year.

The 16-year-old children with intellectual disability, who were abandoned by their parents as infants, say that they are keen to create an identity for themselves. “I want to be a coach and teach others who are like me,” says Bala.

The competitors at the Special Olympics are matched up with others of the same gender, about the same age, and the same competitive ability. Both athletes competed with at least six others to secure their positions.

The medals have not come easily for the duo. Rev. Sr. Arul Mary, Principal, Anbagam, says that rigorous training was provided to ensure that Bala and Hannah could compete at an international level. “Both of them would be woken up at 4:30 a.m. and taken to Walker’s Park in K. K. Nagar for warm up and practice. They would come back to school and continue their practice on the paver blocked foyer. We don’t have many other facilities for training them here.”

Bala and Hannah also did not have any special coaches or trainers. K. Vaibhavi, Enlightenment Trust member and Physiotherapist at Anbagam, says that it was sheer practice that led to the wins. “We would create small obstacles at school to give them better practice,” she says. She adds that teachers and sisters at the orphanage had to seek donations from Good Samaritans to give both of them dry fruits and greens.“We still could not provide them adequate nutrition but they managed,” she says.

L. Prezey Lourdu, sports teacher, and the Principal say that they are looking to create a training facility so that more students can win medals.

Secretary of the orphanage Maria Alphonsal says that students with intellectual disabilities should be included in mainstream schools. “They have been abandoned by society. More professionals should think about how they can support these children,” she says.

Through excellence in sports, both Bala and Hannah have got the opportunity to travel around the country and now the world, they say. Hannah says that she looks to clinch two golds in table tennis. “I will stick to achieving more medals in skating,” Bala says.