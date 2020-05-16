Madurai

Sixth stray panther caged

The stray panther which was caged was taken to Upper Gothaiyar where it was released on Saturday.

The stray panther which was caged was taken to Upper Gothaiyar where it was released on Saturday.  

TIRUNELVELI

One more panther was caged successfully on Friday night as the predator that strayed into the habitation close to the Western Ghats near Papanasam.

Sources in the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve said the cage was placed repeatedly at Koraiyaarikulam, Chettimedu and Vembaiahpuram, all under the Aladiyoor beat after the locals complained about the invasion of a predator into their village to hunt down the domestic animals and the pet dogs.

Though panthers that strayed into these villages were caged on five occasions in the past 50 days, the sixth one was caged at Vembaiahpuram on Friday night. Around 10.20 p.m., an 18-month-old female that entered the hamlet got lured by the bait in the cage and was trapped.

The animal was taken to Upper Gothaiyar where it was released on Saturday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 8:21:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/sixth-stray-panther-caged/article31602750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY