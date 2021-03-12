Sixth edition of buyer seller meet from March 17 to 19

12 March 2021 19:42 IST

Madurai

Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) would be conducting the sixth edition of its buyer seller meet from March 17 to 19, said MADITSSIA president B. Muruganantham and chairman of Vendor Development Trade Fair P.J. Bansidhar while addressing mediapersons here on Friday.

The recent growth in automobile and light engineering industries has resulted in establishment of new units in Coimbatore and Chennai. Micro and small industries, especially from southern districts, are heading towards Chennai to meet these large establishments.

Hence, MADITSSIA has organised this buyer seller meet to connect small units with the large establishments.

The meet is organised jointly by MADITSSIA and Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The event is supported by Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Tamil Nadu, Small Industries Development Corporation, Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Chennai, and Small Industries Development Bank of India.

Key industries from aerospace,defence, automobile and auto components, industrial equipment and machinery, rubber, textile, hydraulics, infrastructure development, tourism, chemicals and petrochemicals, shipping and cold storage would participate in the meet.

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Baba Atomic Research Centre, Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, and TVS Sri Chakra Tyres will also participate.

The inaugural event of the exhibition will be held at 11.30 a.m. at MADITSSIA Hall on March 17. J. Daniel Chellappa, eminent nuclear scientist, will inaugurate the exhibition and deliver the address.

S. Anburajan, president, Tamil Nadu Small Scale Industries Association, will deliver the special address. R Gouthaman, assistant general manager, Madurai Region, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited, will also participate.