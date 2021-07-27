Sixth death anniversary of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Students and public pay floral tributes to a statue of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam at his memorial at Peikarumbu near Rameswaram on Tuesday.

27 July 2021 22:29 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Marking the sixth death anniversary of former President of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, people from far and near, including officials and the close relatives of the late President, offered prayers at the memorial in Peikarumbu on Tuesday.

Collector J.U. Chandrakala, DIG of Police Mylvahanan, the nephew Jainuladdin, and niece Nazima Marakayar, grand nephews Sheik Dawood and Sheik Saleem of the former President, Coir Board Chairman D. Kuppuramu joined in paying floral tributes at the memorial.

The Foundation, run in memory of the late President, had organised a special meeting where Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former ISRO scientist Sivathanu Pillai, who was closely associated with Kalam among others addressed through virtual mode.

The memorial, which was closed since March 2019 following the covid-19 pandemic, was open to the public today to facilitate them to offer their tributes.

The former President, who was addressing the students at Shillong in Meghalaya died in July 2015. The body was cremated here as per the Muslim convention.

A memorial was declared open in the village by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2017.