Sixth book fair begins in Palayamkottai

February 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The sixth annual Porunai Book Fair began at VOC Grounds at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district on Saturday.

Inaugurating the fair, Assembly Speaker M. Appavoo said the book fair was being conducted in every district in the State and had created the reading habit and awareness among people.

Thanking Chief Minister M K Stalin and officials for their efforts, he appealed to the public, especially youth, to reap benefit out of the book Fair.

Collector K P. Karthikeyan and other officials accompanied the Speaker as he went around the book fair.

The organisers said there were 110 stalls and a little over three lakh books on display. The expo and sale would have attractive discounts and offers from leading publishing houses.

There were outlets selling millet, traditional varieties and exotic goods produced by artists from the district. Special arrangements had been made for the differently abled visiting the fair. Special activities had also been organised for them as part of the event, they added.

The book fair, which would end on March 7, would have kaviarangam and pattimandram, among other events, daily in which college students would participate as speakers.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations had opened up a stall to explain the achievements of the Tamil Nadu government. Chief Minister M K Stalin’s special projects were being described through photographs at the expo, officials said.