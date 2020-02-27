Sixteen cows, two calves killed in fire accident near Usilampatti

Sixteen cows and two calves were charred to death and four other animals sustained grievous burn injuries when a fire broke out at the cattle shed of a farmer near Usilampatti on Friday morning.
The police suspect that electrical short-circuit could have triggered the fire in the shed owned by P. Manoharan (52) where fodder was dumped in large quantity.
Within few minutes after it was first noticed at around 10 a.m., the fire spread fast among the dry fodder. While the local people managed to set free some goats and few cows, they could not get near the spot where the other animals were kept tied.
Eventually, 16 cows and two calves were killed on the spot. A car that was parked in the shed was also gutted. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Usilampatti put out the fire after struggle.
The Usilampatti police are investigating.
