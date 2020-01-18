Six-year-old drowns in Karankadu backwaters

RAMANATHAPURAM

A family picnic turned tragic at Karankadu near here on Saturday afternoon, when a six-year-old boy fell down from the boat and drowned in the backwaters while on a sight seeing trip inside the mangrove forests near here.

The police identified the victim as S. Vishwa Ajith, son of Selvakumar of Thondi.

The Forest Department has been running an eco-tourism project at Karankadu where tourists are taken in mechanised boats inside the mangrove forests on a one-hour ride. The site has been attracting many tourists in the past few days as it was Pongal holidays.

Sources in the department said that on Saturday, around 12 persons including seven adults, three kids and two forest department personnel were taking a ride in one of the boats. When the driver swerved the boat to take a turn, the boat swayed due to strong winds. As all the occupants, in a state of panic, shifted to one side of the boat, the boat lost its balance and four of them fell into the shallow water.

According to sources, three of them were rescued immediately, while the small boy drowned.

“The entire stretch of the mangrove patch has only three to five feet depth. All the occupants of the boat were given life jackets. It was a freak accident,” said an official from the forest department.

However, sources said that the life jackets were larger in size for small children and did not serve the purpose in this case. They added that the department should have arranged for jackets for children before taking them onboard the boat.

The body of the boy was sent to the Tiruvadanai GH for post mortem.