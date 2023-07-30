ADVERTISEMENT

Six tonnes of ration rice seized

July 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Police seized six tonnes of ration rice even as the essential commodity was being smuggled to Kerala.

 Police said a covered mini cargo vehicle was intercepted at Kaliyakkavilai on Saturday night during vehicle check. As the driver did not stop the vehicle, the police forcibly stopped it at Maekkodu after a 2 Km-long chase. The driver escaped after abandoning the vehicle.

 When the police checked the vehicle, they found six tonnes of ration rice packed in bags, which were being taken to Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The vehicle with the ration rice was handed over to the Civil Supplies CID police officials for further action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US