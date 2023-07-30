HamberMenu
Six tonnes of ration rice seized

July 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Police seized six tonnes of ration rice even as the essential commodity was being smuggled to Kerala.

 Police said a covered mini cargo vehicle was intercepted at Kaliyakkavilai on Saturday night during vehicle check. As the driver did not stop the vehicle, the police forcibly stopped it at Maekkodu after a 2 Km-long chase. The driver escaped after abandoning the vehicle.

 When the police checked the vehicle, they found six tonnes of ration rice packed in bags, which were being taken to Kerala.

 The vehicle with the ration rice was handed over to the Civil Supplies CID police officials for further action.

