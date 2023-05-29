Six stranded fishermen saved by Coast Guard

May 29, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Indian Coast Guard station at Mandapam successfully rescued a fishing boat on Sunday, which was stuck near the IMBL due to engine failure since Saturday.

According to a press release on Monday, the ICG Mandapam unit received information from the fisheries department about an Indian Fishing Boat “Thalapathy” that had not returned to the harbour the previous night.

The ICG unit at Mandapam redirected a Coast Guard ship ICGS C-432 that was already on patrol in the area to search for the missing fishing boat.

After an extensive search, the Coast Guard ship located the fishing boat drifting close to IMBL about 16 Nautical miles (Nm) from Pamban Light.

When contacted, the fishermen on the boat informed that they were unable to make way due to broken shaft that had fallen in the sea. Thus, the boat was stuck at the same location since the last two days. The fishermen were taken on board by ICGS C-432 and provided necessary assistance.

Thereafter, the fishing boat was taken under tow by the Coast Guard ship and brought back to north Mandapam fishing harbour and handed over to the Fisheries department.

The quick action by the Indian Coast Guard resulted in saving lives of six persons at sea, the release said.

