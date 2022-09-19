Six stone-laden lorries seized

Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI
September 19, 2022 20:34 IST

Police on Monday seized six stone-laden lorries near Panagudi for overloading.

 While conducting vehicle check near Panagudi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor, Yogesh Kumar and his team stopped the lorries proceeding to Vizhinjam in Kerala carrying stone from quarries near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.

 As the lorries were loaded with stones above the permissible load limit, the police team seized the six vehicles and took the lorries to Panaagudi police station. Further investigation is on.

