Six Sri Lankan Tamils reach first islet in Arichalmunai

The Hindu Bureau RAMESWARAM
October 17, 2022 18:28 IST

The six Sri Lankan nationals who arrived in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Six Sri Lankan Tamils, including a senior citizen, reached the first islet at Arichalmunai in Indian waters in the early hours of Monday.

The Indian Coast Guard surveillance team rescued them in a hovercraft and handed them over to the Marine Police, Mandapam.

According to preliminary inquiries, the six were from Talaimannar district. The police identified them as N. Sasikumar, 47, his wife Anthonial Fernando, 42, and son Anran Sanujan, 21, Anthonial Fernando’s mother Maria Korati Kagu, 67, Anrani Deluxon, 24, and his wife Sanujiya, 20.

The police said Sasikumar, born in Jaffna in 1976, had been to India as a refugee in 1996 and in 2006, when he stayed in camps in Puducherry and Pudukottai. Later, he returned to Sri Lanka and worked as a casual labourer. In the wake of the economic crisis in the island nation, he was struggling to survive. Hence, he pledged his valuables for 2,00,000 Sri Lankan rupees and, through an agent, identified as Mohan, of Pesalai, he reached the first islet with his family members on a fibre boat.

The Mandapam police questioned the Sri Lankan Tamils and later handed them over to the Special Officer at the Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp.

