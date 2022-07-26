Six road accidents in two days

Staff Reporter July 26, 2022 20:51 IST

A series of road accidents, which turned fatal, were reported at different locations across Dindigul district on Monday and Tuesday.

M. Ponnar, 31, of Maniyakaranpatti, a pedestrian, was killed in a hit-and-run accident at Sanarpatti near here on Tuesday morning. According to police, he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The Sanarpatti police are trying to identify the vehicle while a case has been registered.

K. Balakumar, 31, of Thumbichiampatti died in a road accident on Oddanchatram to Palani Road on Tuesday. The pedestrian was hit by a private bus. Its driver M. Irulappan, 40, has been arrested and the police are conducting enquiries.

K. Sadam Hussain, 32, of Govindapuram in Dindigul, who was riding a bike, was killed when an autorickshaw, driven by T. Saravanan, 42, collided with him on Seelapadi bypass road, on Monday. Hussain was declared dead by doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital here, the police said.

B. Azhagarsamy, 39, of Natham was killed in a road accident near Moondrandal on Natham to Kottampatti road on Monday. While he succumbed to injuries, G. Manickam, 40, who was in the pillion, sustained injuries on his legs. He has been admitted to Natham Government Hospital. The police said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the deceased who has been booked as an accused in the case.

J. Animesh Mandal, 21, of Soori Taluk in West Bengal was electrocuted while giving directions to a driver who was reversing a lorry fitted with a borewell rig at Mallanampatti near Batlagundu on Monday. The driver, M. Subramani, 43, of Sonur in Namakkal district has been booked as an accused.

P. Balaji, 35, of C. Kalayamputhur of Palani Taluk, who met with an accident on Neikkarapatti to R.G.Nagar road on Sunday, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. He lost his balance while riding which led to the accident. He was receiving treatment at Palani Government Hospital.