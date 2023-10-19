Six retail outlets selling fireworks, crackers sealed for violations in Virudhunagar district

October 19, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Six shops selling fireworks and crackers in Virudhunagar district, which were allegedly found violating the guidelines, were sealed by the revenue authorities on Thursday.

Following a squad comprising police and revenue officials, the district administration had taken stringent action against the violators.

According to a press release, the shops situated in Sivakasi, Viswanatham, Anupankulam and Kongalapuram in the district were reportedly found to have stocked the crackers in front of their shops under thatched roof. This was not only unauthorised, but dangerous. Hence, based on the police reports, the revenue officials swung into action and sealed the shops.

The officials gave the names of the outlets as: Santosh Pyro Shop, Star Crackers Agencies, Lakshmi Agencies, Viswakumar Pyro Park, Kavin crackers and Arya Traders.

A police officer said that in these outlets, they had also stocked crackers on the rear side of the premises by putting up temporary sheds without any permission. The gift boxes too were piled up in the area, where workers were engaged in packing assorted crackers.

All the six retail outlets had obtained licences, but were found to be violating the norms. Hence, on the orders of the Collector, the shops were sealed.

The officials also warned of intensified vigil till Deepavali.

On October 14, in two different locations in the district, 14 people had died in the fireworks units after the crackers went up in flames due to mishandling of the goods while packing. The TN government had given relief of ₹3 lakh each to the victims families.

