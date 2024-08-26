GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six places identified for Vinayaka idol immersion in Tirunelveli district

Published - August 26, 2024 07:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has earmarked six places in Tirunelveli for immersing Vinayaka idols that will be installed at various places during Vinayaka Chathurti.

 According to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, the idols installed in Tirunelveli city will be immersed in the artificial pond to be created near Peratchiamman Temple and the idols of Uvari will be immersed at Uvari beach. The idols installed in Koodankulam will be immersed at Chettikulam and Thillaivanam Thoppu beaches.

 Idols at Cheranmahadevi will be immersed in Kaarukurichikulam and Vaagaikulam will receive the idols from Ambasamudram, Dr. Karthikeyan said.

 The Collector said the idols should be taken in mini lorry or tractor for immersion, and bullock carts or autorickshaws will not be allowed for this purpose.

 While avoiding the Plaster of Paris and thermacol-mixed idols, the celebrants should use only clay idols without chemical or plastic paints. The idols may be covered with eco-friendly degradable cloth and natural resins used for making shiny ornaments.

 The idol sellers should obtain a ‘no-objection certificate’ from the local body concerned. However, local earthenware artisans need not get the certificate since they had been given permission to sell eco-friendly clay-based earthenware. Idols made and beautified with banned products will not be allowed for immersion.

 Those who install idols for worship at public places should obtain all mandatory permissions from various agencies in prescribed format, the Collector said.

 “Since Tamil Nadu being the frontrunner in protecting the environment, the idol immersion should be conducted while strictly following the directions of the Supreme Court, Central Pollution Control Board and TNPCB, which had been listed online at www.tnpcb.gov.in. The celebrants should avoid the idols made with Plaster of Paris and use only idols made by artisans from Kaarukurichi. Above all, the idols should be immersed in the specified places to avert any pollution to environment,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

