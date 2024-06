Forest personnel have picked up six persons for allegedly possessing a portion of the elephant tusk and trying to sell it.

Following information about the attempt to sell elephant tusk, Deputy Director of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Kalakkad Division Rameshwaran deputed a team to conduct surprise check at a house at Oochikulam near Kalakkad. Besides seizing a piece of elephant tusk, the team nabbed six persons from the house.

