GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Six persons, including four children, from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi islet

They say economic recession in the island nation forced them to migrate to India

Updated - June 05, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Six members of a Sri Lankan Tamil family arrived near Rameswaram early on Wednesday. The marine police rescued them and sent them to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp after questioning.

Six members of a Sri Lankan Tamil family arrived near Rameswaram early on Wednesday. The marine police rescued them and sent them to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Camp after questioning. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Six persons of a family from Mullai Theevu district in Sri Lanka arrived at Serangottai beach near Dhanushkodi in the early hours of Wednesday. The Rameswaram Marine Police interrogated them at the police station.

Addressing the media, Sivarajah, 45, a member of the family, said that without regular jobs, they were unable to purchase even essentials such as rice and milk. “The prices were very high. One kg of rice cost around ₹260,” he said, adding that with three children, they found the going very tough.

His wife, Jayagowri, said that they had to pay SLR 25,000 to a boatman, who ferried them on a fibre boat to Serangottai beach.

There were around 300 people living in the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre who had left Sri Lanka since an economic crisis broke out about two years ago, officials said.

The Tamil Nadu government provided them shelter and also gave them basic amenities like food. While initially, the police booked cases under Passports Act and initiated action to send them in judicial custody, the government subsequently decided to drop such actions, the officials said and added that since they looked at the government for help, they should not be punished.

As and when the Union government announced the guidelines, the refugees would remain in the centre, they added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.