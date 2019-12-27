Six panchayat unions going to polls today

Poll materials such as ballot boxes and papers for the first phase of rural local body elections were being transported to the 939 polling stations from the city on Thursday.
With six panchayat unions - Madurai East, Madurai West, Vadipatti, Alanganallur, Kottampatti and Melur - going to elections on Thursday, 7,648 personnel had been deputed to the polling booths, said Additional Director of Panchayats A. Chelladurai. A total of 8,682 contestants are in the fray.
As many as 5,11,403 voters - 2,52,637 men, 2,58,753 women and 13 ‘others’ - are expected to exercise their franchise on Friday.
Polling will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The second phase of the elections will be held at Usilampatti, Chellampatti, Sedapatti, Tirumangalam, T. Kallupatti, Kallikudi and Tirupparankundram unions December 30. Counting of votes will take place on January 2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.