Madurai

Six panchayat unions going to polls today

more-in

Poll materials such as ballot boxes and papers for the first phase of rural local body elections were being transported to the 939 polling stations from the city on Thursday.

With six panchayat unions - Madurai East, Madurai West, Vadipatti, Alanganallur, Kottampatti and Melur - going to elections on Thursday, 7,648 personnel had been deputed to the polling booths, said Additional Director of Panchayats A. Chelladurai. A total of 8,682 contestants are in the fray.

As many as 5,11,403 voters - 2,52,637 men, 2,58,753 women and 13 ‘others’ - are expected to exercise their franchise on Friday.

Polling will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The second phase of the elections will be held at Usilampatti, Chellampatti, Sedapatti, Tirumangalam, T. Kallupatti, Kallikudi and Tirupparankundram unions December 30. Counting of votes will take place on January 2.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 4:46:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/six-panchayat-unions-going-to-polls-today/article30406705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY