Six of 12 escapees of Government Observation Home nabbed

April 10, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Of the 12 juveniles in conflict with law, who escaped from the Government Observation Home in Tirunelveli on Sunday evening, six were nabbed by special police teams.

Barely 24 hours after National Child Rights Protection Commission member R.G. Anand visited the home near new bus stand at Vaeinthaankulam on Saturday and asserted that he was satisfied with the security arrangements and other facilities made at the government facility, 12 of the 20 inmates escaped on Sunday.

Based on a complaint from District Child Protection Officer Arul Selvi, Melapalayam police registered a case and grilled the superintendent of the home, Jaishankar, and warden Rajendran. City Police Commissioner S. Rajendran and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East, V.R. Srinivasan visited the spot. Special teams were dispatched immediately to nab the boys.

During investigation, police reportedly found that both Jaishankar and Rajendran were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Seizing the opportunity, the inmates broke the lock in the main gate with a fire extinguishing cylinder to escape from the home on Sunday evening.

The police took Jaishankar and Rajendran to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital to confirm their suspicion that the two men consumed liquor when they were on duty. “If their blood analysis report confirms that they consumed alcohol, which paved way for the boys escape, they will be immediately placed under suspension and cases will be registered under appropriate sections of the criminal procedure code,” said police sources.

Subsequently, Regional Deputy Director of Social Defence Rathnam visited the juvenile home.

Meanwhile, the six boys were nabbed at three places on Monday. “While three of them were rescued in Thoothukudi, two were caught in Srivaikundam, and the remaining one was nabbed at Thaazhaiyooththu,” the sources said.