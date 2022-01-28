Six municipalities, 22 town panchayats in Theni district to go for polls

A total of 6.14 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes for the urban local body elections to be held for six municipalities and 22 town panchayats in Theni district on February 19.

Addressing an all-party meeting with regard to preparation for the election, Theni Collector K. V. Muralidharan said that the election will be held for the post of councillors for 177 wards in six municipalities and 336 wards in 22 town panchayats.

The district administration has set up 742 polling booths for the urban civic polls.

While the municipalities have 147 polling booths each for men and women along with 71 common polling booths, the town panchayats will have 377 polling booths, including 38 polling booths each for men and women and 301 general polling booths.

The district has got 2.99 lakh men voters and 6.14 women voters and 129 others. Among them 3.36 lakh voters are in the municipalities and 2.78 lakh voters are in the town panchayats.

The Collector appeal to the political parties to follow the standard operating procedures meant for preventing spread of COVID-19 along with the model code of conduct for conducting free and fair elections.

Periyakulam MLA, K. S. Saravanakumar, District Revenue Officer Subramanian, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), R. Dhandapani, Personal Assistant (Election) to the Collector, Thangaraj, Assistant Director (Town Panchayats), Muthukumar were among those who were present.