Six men held for damaging police vehicles

March 11, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - PALANI

Six men were arrested on charges of damaging vehicles of Palani traffic police personnel here on Friday.

According to police, S. Arafath, 22, and A. Aashiq Raja, 22, both of Palani, were riding a two-wheeler dangerously and were intercepted by traffic personnel opposite the Bus Stand in Palani on March 2. As they did not possess license or necessary documents, they were booked under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

Enraged by this, the duo had verbally abused the two traffic police officers and pushed their two motorcycles down, damaging them. Four others – R. Azarudeen, 21, N. Shajahan, 38, Z. Ansari, 28 and A. Jaffer Sadiq, 23 – were called in by the duo to the spot. The gang damaged the vehicles before fleeing the scene, the police said.

Police added that the men belonged to the Indian National League Party. The miscreants were tracked down by Palani Town police on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

The accused were booked under Section 147 (punishment for rioting), 294(b) (using abusive language), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(1) of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.