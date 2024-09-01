GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six injured in group clash near Sholavandan

Published - September 01, 2024 08:37 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons were injured in a clash between two groups on Sunday near Sholavandan after vadamadu manjuvirattu event was cancelled last week.

The police said that previous enmity between the two groups over the first rights at a temple in Mettu Neerethan had led to the clash.

The group which was not given the first rights in the local temple had organised the vadamadu manjuvirattu scheduled for August 18. However, the authorities denied permission for the event as the other group had objected to it.

The event got cancelled for the second time on August 25.

This led to a quarrel at the village common ground on Saturday night in which two persons were injured. The Sholavandan police rushed to the spot and pacified them.

Meanwhile, the supporters of injured and the other group gathered at the ground which led to a clash in which four persons were injured.

One group staged a road roko on Madurai-Dindigul highway at Andipatti Bungalow demanding action against the assailants. The Sholavandan police have registered three cases.

