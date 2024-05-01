GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six, including two SL nationals, picked up for inquiry in Rameswaram

May 01, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau

Thangachimadam police have picked up six persons, including two Sri Lankan nationals, R. Rajeswaran, 52, of Vavuniya and his wife Shanthi, 47, for an inquiry on suspicion that they were planning to clandestinely go back to Sri Lanka by boat on Tuesday night.

Based on intelligence input that some contraband was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka from Villundi Theertham seashore in Thangachimadam, the police had stepped up vigil along the seashore.

They found that four persons were moving in a suspicious manner near Dargah bus stand. During inquiry, the police found that the local persons were in touch with the Sri Lankan nationals who had come to India and had been staying in Chennai.

The four suspects had promised to help the Sri Lankan couple to clandestinely reach the island nation by boat. The police then went to a hotel where the couple were staying and picked them up for an inquiry.

The local persons were identified as F. Saifullah, 44, K. Naveeth Imran, 24, of Mandapam, K. Naina Mohammed, 37 and Ruthupar Raghuman, 24, of Vedhalai.

Further investigation is on.

