Six held with deadly weapons in poll-related rivalry in Ramanathapuram district

The district police on Sunday night arrested six persons near Kamuthi, and confiscated deadly weapons, including a country-made rifle and three billhooks. The police said that the accused had plotted to murder a rival in the recently-concluded rural local body elections.

The police said that five men, identified as Selvakumar (40), Ramalingam (40), Murugan (28), Anthony and Athimuthu (28), were allegedly hired by Selvamary, the daughter of Rajamani, the newly-elected village Panchayat president of O. Karisalkulam village in Kamuthi Union. The men were hired to kill Pandi who had contested against Rajamani and lost in the elections. Pandi had filed a case in court challenging the victory of Rajamani, due to which enmity brewed between the two parties, said the police.

On Sunday, upon receiving information about the weapons concealed in a secret place in Thoppadaipatti village, near Kamuthi, the police conducted a search and found the rifle and billhooks. “The men and Selvamary have been arrested and police personnel have been posted in the village to monitor the tense situation as the opposite gang could indulge in violence,” said a senior official.

The Kovilankulam police have registered a case under sections 25 (1-B) of the Indian Arms Act and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.