Six held in murder of youth near Nilakottai

Dindigul

The police have cracked the murder of an unidentified person, whose body was found near Nilakottai on Sunday, with the arrest of six persons.

Following a vital digital clue, a special team, led by Nilakottai Deputy Superintendent of Police, N. Sugumar, went to Palladam in Tiruppur district and picked up Murugan, who was running a bar and a hotel, his employees Maruduselvam, Gopal, Karthik, Kavin and Dennis.

The police found that the deceased was G. Muthu of Bodinaickanoor in Theni district. Muthu, who was employed in Murugan's bar, had swindled some money and fled from the town. He had challenged Murugan to catch him if he can.

All the accused searched for him. When they found him, they assaulted him with logs and knife. When he died, the accused transported the body in Murugan's car and dumped it at Ammaiyanaickanoor-Nilakottai road.

The police have seized the weapons and the car used for the crime.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rupesh Kumar Meena, and Superintendent of Police, V.R. Srinivasan, appreciated the special team for having cracked the case within 48 hours and arresting the accused.