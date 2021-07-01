Six held in illegal adoption racket

Two, including director of home, absconding

Madurai City Police on Thursday arrested six of the eight accused, including two couples, in connection with two children given for illegal adoption by two persons running a home for the elderly and abandoned women.

Special teams of police were on the lookout for the director of Idayam Trust, Sivakumar, and his associate, Madarsha .

The case came to light after Azharuddin of Sekkipatti, came to know that the youngest son of S. Aishwarya of his village, who was admitted to the home with her three children, went missing from the home recently.

When Azharuddin enquired about the child, Sivakumar and Madarsha, had told him that the one-year-old boy Manickam, was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital for COVID treatment and subsequently, he died.

They also produced fake documents to show that the boy was “referred” from an urban primary health centre in Narimedu to GRH. Subsequently, Madarsha told him that the boy had died and he was buried in Corporation burial ground.

He also sent a photograph showing Aishwarya performing last rights of the boy at the burial site.

However, subsequently, Sivakumar had called Azharuddin and told that the boy was safe with someone else.

Based on his complaint, Tallakulam police and a team of police officials from Crime against Women and Children Wing, led by its Additional Deputy Commissioner, K. Krishnamoorthi, investigated the case.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the child was neither admitted to the UPHC nor buried at the Thathaneri burial ground.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar and Madarsha went absconding.

The police traced the boy from Ismailpuram and arrested one Kannan (50) and his wife, Bhavani (45). Meanwhile, the officials during verifying the attendance register of the home, found that another child, Dhanam (2) daughter of another inmate, Sridevi, was also missing from the home.

The police tracked the child at Sakkimangalam and arrested M. Sagupar Sadiq (38) and his wife, Anisrani (35). Two others identified as R. Kalaivani (32) of K. Pudur and Raja, were arrested for arranging the illegal adoption.

Tallakulam police that had registered children missing case have altered it as a cheating case. The eight accused have been booked for forgery and under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.