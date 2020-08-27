Six held for three house-break-in cases

Madurai

27 August 2020 19:51 IST

The police have arrested six persons, including two women, a minor boy and his mother, in connection with three house-break-in incidents reported in July under Koodal Pudur police station limits.

They recovered 34 sovereigns of gold, 1.450 kg of silver articles and ₹45,000 from them.

One of the main accused P. Sonai of Anaiyur died in an accident. “Sonai, ‘Vattam’ Surya and V. Karuppasamy, 19, of Thathaneri, planned to strike some houses in Karur. On their way, they met with an accident in which Sonai died,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), K. Palanikumar said. The youth and the minor boy targeted locked houses and broke into them at night.

In one of the houses, they decamped with over four sovereigns of gold and ₹24,000. In another house, they managed to lay their hands on 31 sovereigns of gold, some silver articles and ₹5,000. In the third incident, they had stolen ₹70,000.

All the three incidents occurred under Koodal Pudur police station limits. A special team of police, led by Inspector of Police, Kathirvel, arrested them. “All of them were friends as they had studied in the same school,” he added.

“The two women, who had knowledge about their children’s criminal activities, helped them to pledge the gold and make money,” Mr. Palanikumar said. The police are on the lookout for one more person, identified as Surya.