Six held for opening fire in the air near Tirumangalam

Madurai District Police have arrested six persons in connection with the incident of opening fire in the air following a drunken brawl at a feast in Tirumangalam on Sunday. Tirumangalam Town police have arrested A. Vedagiri Salka, 45, who is into real estate business and in sale of airguns on charge of using an airgun to shoot in the air. He along with five others identified as R. Dhanasekaran, 48, A. Ganapathi, 42, P. Sakthivel, 50, M. Muthu, 26, and G. Sathish Kumar, 42, have been booked under the provisions of Arms Act. The police said that during the feast at a temple, a quarrel erupted among them and Vedagiri opened fire in the air.
