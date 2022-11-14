  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six held for opening fire in the air near Tirumangalam

November 14, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

Madurai District Police have arrested six persons in connection with the incident of opening fire in the air following a drunken brawl at a feast in Tirumangalam on Sunday. Tirumangalam Town police have arrested A. Vedagiri Salka, 45, who is into real estate business and in sale of airguns on charge of using an airgun to shoot in the air. He along with five others identified as R. Dhanasekaran, 48, A. Ganapathi, 42, P. Sakthivel, 50, M. Muthu, 26, and G. Sathish Kumar, 42, have been booked under the provisions of Arms Act. The police said that during the feast at a temple, a quarrel erupted among them and Vedagiri opened fire in the air.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.