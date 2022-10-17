Six held for attempt to murder near Madurai

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
October 17, 2022 20:18 IST

Madurai district police have arrested six youth, among nine accused, for creating ruckus with lethal weapons in a drunken mood at Valayankulam on Sunday. The armed gang also injured two persons, A. Tiruman (35) and A. Alaguraja (32) who questioned their activities.

Among the accused are r. Poomurugan (25), A. Muthukumaran (25), N. Vairamuthu (22), M. Vinothkumar and M. Karthik.

When the accused, Karthik, was quarrelling with one Ramar, Tiruman questioned him.

Later, Karthik brought his friends and inflicted cut injuries on Tiruman and Alaguraja. They have been booked by Perungudi police for assault, and attempt to murder.

Mother, son injured:

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a mother and her four-year-old son, Thigalmukilan (4) sustained injuries after falling from a two-wheeler when two unidentified robbers snatched their bag near Tirumangalam on Saturday night.

The police said that the victim, B. Kowsalya (33), who is a Senior Inspector in Cooperative Society, was returning home after buying dresses for Deepavali. As the bike was proceeding near Kuthiraichanikulam, two unidentified persons who were following them, snatched their bag and fled away.

In the impact, she lost control of the bike and both the mother and son fell down.

Tirumangalam Town police are investigating.

