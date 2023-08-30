ADVERTISEMENT

Six held for assaulting Plus Two student in Tirunelveli

August 30, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police here have picked up six minor boys for assaulting a Plus Two student.

When the Plus Two student of a government-aided school near the District Police Office was returning home on Monday, he was assaulted by six persons while crossing the PWD office. As the boy escaped from them and entered Palayamkottai police station, the six assailants fled the spot.

During inquiry, the victim told the police that the six, all students of a private polytechnic college, were expelled from the government-aided school in 2021 due to indiscipline. Since they suspected that the Plus Two student was the reason for their dismissal from the school, they assaulted him.

The police confirmed the identity of the assailants with the help of the CCTV footages and picked them up for inquiry on Wednesday. Further investigation is on.

