Six from Salem carrying ₹ 5.20 cr. in cars detained

Sivaganga

Sivaganga district police detained six persons and seized ₹ 5.20 crore from them at Madurai-Devakottai Nation Highway check-post in Kundrakudi near Karaikudi in the early hours of Monday.

The police said that preliminary inquiries revealed that the personnel at the check-post were on routine vehicle check. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the drivers were also asked to display the vaccine certificates.

During the enquiry, the occupants said that they were going to Karaikudi. When the police asked them to open the luggage, they found the huge amount of cash.

The occupants said that they had come from Salem and had planned to buy an immovable property in Karaikudi.

Karaikudi North police interrogated them and handed over the cash to Income Tax department officials, they added.