Six fishermen with three tonnes of beedi leaves nabbed

December 14, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Six mechanised boat fishermen with three tonnes of beedi leaves were apprehended off Tiruchendur coast on Wednesday.

During a routine patrol, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel on ship Vajra spotted a boat moving around in a suspicious manner at 40 nautical miles off Manappad coast near Tiruchendur at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. When they checked the boat carrying six fishermen, they found three tonnes of beedi leaves loaded in the boat.

The fishermen were identified as Godwin, Pitchaiah, Milton, all from Inigo Nagar, Tarzan of Lourdhammalpuram, King of Keezha Vaippar in Thoothukudi district, and Ratchagar of Thangatchimadam in Ramanathapuram district. They were apparently smuggling the banned tobacco product to Sri Lanka.

They were brought to Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour and handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigation and registration of case.

