Six fishermen rescued mid-sea as boat sinks

Six fishermen from Rameswaram were rescued after their mechanised boat developed a snag and sank while fishing on Saturday night.

According to officials of the Fisheries Department, the rescued men identified as Prakash, Dallas, Ebiron, Pandi, Muniasami and Emirit ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat owned by Paduvai Rajan. When they were near Katchatheevu, a hole in the boat resulted in the sinking. Immediately, they jumped into the sea and held on to an ice box and jerry cans used for storing diesel.

Another group of fishermen, who were also from Rameswaram and fishing in the vicinity, rescued them and returned to the shore in the early hours of Sunday.