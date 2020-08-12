Six doctors from private hospitals have succumbed to COVID-19, IMA Madurai says

MADURAI

12 August 2020 15:08 IST

The data, according the Indian Medical Association’s Madurai branch president, V. N. Alagavenkatesan, is based on death certificates accessed by the organisation of the six doctors who have succumbed to the virus

Six doctors, all from private hospitals, have died due to COVID-19 in Madurai district according to the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Madurai branch.

The data, according to its president, V. N. Alagavenkatesan, is based on death certificates accessed by the organisation of the six doctors who have succumbed to the virus. “Families of six doctors were willing to share the death certificates stating that the deaths were due to COVID-19. Although our initial reports stated 11, three families said that their kin died of natural causes and two others did not want to reveal the cause of death,” he said.

The data comes at a time of discrepancy regarding State-level and national-level data submitted by the Indian Medical Association in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining the number of doctors who have died due to COVID-19 across the country.

Dr. Alagavenkatesan said that members of IMA Madurai held a discussion with State-level office bearers on Tuesday. “Most of us were upset over the State-government’s lack of recognition for frontline workers who have given their lives while attempting to save others. Every single one of these doctors was on duty and helping people. With the State government asking all private hospitals and nursing homes to remain open during the time of the pandemic, it is only right that the ex-gratia amount is sent sooner to families,” he said.

The IMA has also requested the State government to arrange a life insurance plan for doctors and other frontline workers who are tackling COVID-19, with a nominal cost as premium.